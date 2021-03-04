TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Takes $83.40 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 428,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $310,739,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.55. 330,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,046. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

