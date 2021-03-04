TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 1.95% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000.

Shares of ILTB stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

