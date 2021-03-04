TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 45,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,111,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $9.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.89. 6,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.12. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

