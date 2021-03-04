TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $19.75 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 288,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,101,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 318,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,169. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.