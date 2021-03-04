TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $128.35 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,053,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,351,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $126.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

