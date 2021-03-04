TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target Raised to $48.00

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,247. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

