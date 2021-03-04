Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Up 97.3% in February

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the January 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,794,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTCM opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Tautachrome has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Tautachrome Company Profile

Tautachrome, Inc, an early stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. It is involved in the KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem and KlickZie technology-based business activities based on its patented imaging technology under the KlickZie brand technology.

