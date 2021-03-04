Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $172.17 and last traded at $173.49. 22,059,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the average session volume of 4,059,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

