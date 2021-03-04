Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$3.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.44.

TVE stock opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$616.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

