Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Taiheiyo Cement from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Taiheiyo Cement stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Taiheiyo Cement has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

