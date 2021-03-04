Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.36.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $35.92 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $886.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

