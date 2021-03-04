TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.20 or 0.00784116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

