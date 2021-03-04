Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Up 5%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.99. 265,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,464,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

