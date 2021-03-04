Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Up 5%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.99. 265,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,464,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.20.
About Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.