Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.67

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.67 and last traded at $138.33, with a volume of 713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.69.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

