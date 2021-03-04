Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Update

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the January 28th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Synalloy news, Director John P. Schauerman purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

