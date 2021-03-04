Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. 17,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,108. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. Analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

