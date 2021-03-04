Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. 17,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,108. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.21.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
