Swiss National Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of The Manitowoc worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 46,989 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $575.43 million, a PE ratio of -48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

