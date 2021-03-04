Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Ready Capital worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after acquiring an additional 621,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,862,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ready Capital by 113.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RC shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE:RC opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $765.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

