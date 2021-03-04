Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aegion were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aegion by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $791.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

