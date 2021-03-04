Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CAI International were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CAI International by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAI International by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $802.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

