Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,300 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $80,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of DVAX opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

