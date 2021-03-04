Swiss Life’s (SZLMY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

