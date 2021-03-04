SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAND. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

PAND opened at $61.63 on Thursday. Pandion Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

