SVB Leerink Increases Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $41.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 116.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

