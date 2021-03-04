SVB Leerink Comments on Zai Lab Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.68) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.08). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $140.67 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 381.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zai Lab by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 38.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

