Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the January 28th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 299.7 days.

SZKMF opened at $44.34 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

