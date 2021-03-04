Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 827,219 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £21.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

