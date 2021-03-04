Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

