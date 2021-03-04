Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 12% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price dropped 12% on Wednesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $95.00. The stock traded as low as $55.65 and last traded at $56.62. Approximately 6,040,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,982,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $3,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $78,143,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 891.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,055,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,236,000 after acquiring an additional 949,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sunrun by 139,589.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 360,142 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

