Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Truist

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target decreased by Truist from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.18.

RUN opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.85 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

