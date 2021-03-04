Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Truist

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target decreased by Truist from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.18.
RUN opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.85 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
