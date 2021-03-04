Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

RUN stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,415.85 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,461,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,012,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $147,221.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,345.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

