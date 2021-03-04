SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 8%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 5,149,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,060,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $22,590,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

