SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

