Stuart J. Chambers Acquires 238 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,496 ($19.55) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,430.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,282.69. The stock has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.67. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,400.56 ($18.30).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

