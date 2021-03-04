Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. Strongbridge Biopharma updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SBBP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 5,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,730. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

