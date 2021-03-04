Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

