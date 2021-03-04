Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 957 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.57. 80,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,584. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.