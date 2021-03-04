Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,796 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

