Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 624,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 568,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,568 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,465,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.