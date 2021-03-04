Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

MUB opened at $115.44 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

