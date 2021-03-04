Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

STRA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $79.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.61.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Strategic Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after acquiring an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after buying an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after buying an additional 531,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,755,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

