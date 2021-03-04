Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Raised to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:SRI opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

