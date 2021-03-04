Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the January 28th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 501.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF remained flat at $$3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600. Stockland has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.
Stockland Company Profile
