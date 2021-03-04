Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the January 28th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 501.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF remained flat at $$3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600. Stockland has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

