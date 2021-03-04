Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mesa Air Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,313 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 1,380 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $684,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,666 shares of company stock worth $4,156,358. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.