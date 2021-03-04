Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Herc Call Options (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,072 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,138% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

HRI opened at $89.11 on Thursday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herc by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $23,818,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

