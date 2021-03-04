Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of American Superconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,018 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,597% compared to the typical volume of 60 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after buying an additional 390,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 358,583 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,541,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $3,186,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

