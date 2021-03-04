Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,431 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 830% compared to the typical volume of 799 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 63,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Analysts predict that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

