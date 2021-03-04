Stifel Nicolaus Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $185.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $168.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $179.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $452,493. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

