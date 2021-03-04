Steven Cakebread Sells 7,500 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $148,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $145,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $76,766.13.

YEXT opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yext by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

