Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Stericycle by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 279,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

SRCL stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

